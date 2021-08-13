After saline injections: the number of potentially affected individuals increases | free press

In Lower Saxony, it is suspected that more than 10,000 people have only received a saline solution instead of a corona vaccination. A nurse is accused.

Jever (dpa) – The case of possible saline vaccinations in the Lower Saxony district of Friesland could affect significantly more people than initially believed.

Instead of the previous 8,557 people, 1,626 more people may have been given saline syringes, the district announced on Friday. This increases the number of people who now need to be vaccinated as soon as possible to a total of 10,183. District Administrator Sven Ambrosy (SPD) said the other suspected cases became known during a more detailed investigation of the accused nurse’s working hours.

The registered nurse, who worked at the county’s vaccination center, admitted to filling six syringes in April, mostly with saline solutions. She had dropped a bottle of vaccine while mixing, which she said she wanted to cover up. On Tuesday, the district and the police announced that, according to further testimony, it could not be ruled out that the woman had previously used syringes with saline solutions. In order to make up for any missing vaccinations, everyone involved should therefore be re-vaccinated. The suspect had her lawyer explain that the April case was a one-off incident.

According to the information, about every tenth resident of the district is now affected by the post-vaccinations. “That’s a monstrous thing, of course,” said Ambrosy. Confidence has been damaged and will have consequences for the vaccination campaign in the district. “But we still advertise: get vaccinated.” If you no longer want to be vaccinated in the vaccination center in Friesland, you can also contact family and company doctors. The first vaccinations started on Friday.