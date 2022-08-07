After Rockets Strike Near Nuclear Plant, Ukraine and Russia Trade Blame

Ukraine accused Russian forces on Sunday of imperiling a captured nuclear energy plant, saying {that a} catastrophic radiation leak was “miraculously averted” after rockets landed on the advanced’s grounds. It was the newest menace to Europe’s largest nuclear facility, the place combating within the southern area has prompted fears of a significant accident.

The rockets fired Saturday night hit close to a dry spent-fuel storage facility containing 174 casks, every with 24 assemblies of spent nuclear gas, in line with Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power firm. One particular person was wounded by shrapnel and plenty of home windows have been broken within the assault, which a pro-Russian regional official attributed to Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces have managed the Zaporizhzhia plant since March, utilizing it as a base to launch artillery barrages on the Ukrainian-controlled city of Nikopol throughout the Dnipro River for the previous month. Saturday’s assault included a volley of rockets that Ukrainian officers stated broken 47 residence buildings and homes, including that Ukraine can not reply the assaults for worry {that a} counterassault would set off a radiation catastrophe.