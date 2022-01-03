after Oxygen you will be addicted to this intense psychological series

As regularly, we invite you to analyze the latest success news from the Netflix platform so that you know whether it is worth a look or not. Today we’re taking a closer look at one of them, a psychological detective series that just entered the top 10 Netflix trends in France.

The newest trending psychological series

Netflix is ​​happy to offer you psychological thrillers, we recently had the proof, for example, with The Woman in the Window or Oxygène, the French psychological thriller, which made a stick on the platform. Today is not a psychological thriller we’re going to talk about, but a psychological crime series.

The series, consisting of eight episodes of around 50 minutes each, focuses on Megan (played by Cush Jumbo), a mother of three who will soon marry the father of her children, on Ray (Richard Armitage), ao documentary photographer who once had one enjoyed a very good reputation, about Broome (James Nesbitt), a police captain who thinks tirelessly over an as yet unsolved disappearance case, and about Lorraine (Sarah Parish), a former friend of Megan’s. The past pops up again for each of them, and you need to pay attention to the details to understand what happened years ago.

What is the Don’t Wander Off series really worth on Netflix?

After watching the Netflix series, one thing is easy for us to make: The series does not fall into big clichés, despite the synopsis it has already seen several times, and is quite well written. No wonder when you know that Don’t move away comes from the novel of the same name by the renowned detective author Harlan Coben. It is difficult to write a long review as it is important to discover the elements of this plot one by one, but one thing is certain: the viewer is quickly caught up in the plot and will do anything to learn the ending of this story. So a successful bet for not moving away.

In addition to our personal opinion, Internet users are also largely convinced on Twitter.

Don’t get lost on #Netflix 10/10 @HarlanCoben the best as always

January 2, 2022

“Don’t Go Away” on Netflix I bled it to death overnight mdrr it’s a show I love

January 2, 2022

Harlan Coben’s series on Netflix, don’t get lost, it’s hard!

January 3, 2022

Nugget the “Don’t Go Away” series #Netflix

January 2, 2022

The show doesn’t take you away I ate them on a great day

January 2, 2022

As for you, are you planning on watching Don’t Go Far Away on Netflix? Does his synopsis appeal to you? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section! And if you want to see another psychological thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaall on Netflix, you can read our previous article about it.