After Mon Amie Adèle, the most watched series in France is controversial and attacks an American star

Weeks go by but are not the same when it comes to listing the most watched series on the Netflix platform. Trends change quickly and you’d better be on the cutting edge to keep up with all of that. The series, which is currently number 1 in France and replaces Mon Amie Adèle, has been heavily criticized on social networks and even made a daring comment about an American star. We will analyze all of this for you immediately.

Popular series of the moment

In the series that has caused quite a stir in France recently, we can of course quote Lupine, but also The Winx and, more recently, Tribes of Europa. If you haven’t seen the latter, it is a series featured by the producers of Dark and has 6 episodes for the first season (a second might actually be considered).

The story takes place in the year 2070 and shows us how the members of the Origin live, a people who reconnected with nature after black December 2029, also known as “the great blackout”, the moment when a society like we who we know has ceased to exist. To learn more on this subject, let’s let you discover our previous article. However, until recently, it was the Mon Amie Adèle series that was number 1 in France. And the latter has been overtaken by a new series that has already had some controversy behind it.

Number 1 in France

Number one in France right now is Ginny and Georgia. The 10-episode series is about the story of 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry), who arrives in the small town of Wellsbury with her mother, beautiful Georgia (Brianne Howey). Georgia had Ginny as a teenager and the two are very close friends. Do you feel like you are seeing a Gilmore Girls 2.0? There are indeed similarities, and the series itself admits this in dialogue.

The series is a bit darker than Girlmore Girls, especially if you look at the past of the two protagonists. The topics covered are also taboo-free, between sex, drugs, anorexia, self-harm and domestic violence. The series is also committed and illuminates female pleasure, feminism, but also homosexuality, problems of discrimination and racism. Despite everything, one scene from the series talked a lot about her on social networks. This scene, here it is:

It is, in fact, a moment when Ginny argues with her mother Georgia and says to her, “What can this do to you? You change men faster than Taylor Swift.” The comment sparked a lot of reactions on social networks.

Reactions to the controversy in Ginny & Georgia

Following this scene, Taylor Swift himself spoke and said:

Hey Ginny & Georgia, called in 2010 and they want their lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop humiliating hard working women by defining that horse shit as FuNnY. Even @netflix after Miss Americana, this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I think pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp

March 1, 2021

Hey Ginny and Georgia, called in 2010 and she wants her simple, deeply sexist joke back. How about stop humiliating hard-working women, stop thinking about that shitty joke and drOLE? Happy month for women, I think.

After this affair, internet users decided to start the hashtag #RespectTaylorSwift and commented on the matter:

It’s 2021 and people are still making those gross jokes. That is ridiculously misogynistic and disrespectful. The fact that the writers are women makes me SPEECHLESS.

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT # Regardtaylorswift pic.twitter.com/kqVYWaooDc

February 28, 2021

It’s 2021 and people keep making these gross jokes, it’s ridiculously misogynistic and disrespectful, and the fact that writers are women leaves me speechless. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

We are in the year 2021 and I am really sorry for the people who are still on this low level of thought

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT #respekttaylorswift pic.twitter.com/Wnb3HbnEgS

March 1, 2021

It’s 2021 and I’m so sorry for the people who are still on this low level of thought. RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT

When your show gets more 1 star ratings than 5 stars for not respecting Taylor Swift. # Regardtaylorswift #istandwithtaylor pic.twitter.com/Q5T78fPOyf

March 1, 2021

When your streak gets more than 1 star than 5 stars for breaking Taylor Swift.

As stated in the last tweet quoted, internet users and fans of Taylor Swift have mobilized to give the series a poor rating on multiple review sites. It must be said that several other scenes have been scourged on social networks, starting with a scene where Ginny masturbates with an electric toothbrush and even uses the hairy part that made internet users jump. The scene was viewed as grotesque and utterly ridiculous.

Despite this controversy, the Ginny and Georgia series is currently the most watched series on the Netflix platform in France, as well as in many other countries around the world. What about you, will you see it, have you ever seen it or is that not interesting to you at all? We’ll let you answer our survey at the end of the article.