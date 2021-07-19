After McFly and Carlito, Macron teams up with a Twitch streamer

A few weeks after his anecdotal duel with McFly and Carlito, Emmanuel Macron joins another Internet personality.

A new challenge that makes people react

On May 23, video makers McFly and Carlito broadcast their anecdotal duel with Emmanuel Macron. A video that generated more than 15,000,000 views and that goes back to a challenge the French head of state posed to the two YouTubers: He asked them to make a video about barrier gestures in exchange for a video that was shot in the Elysee Palace to turn. Following a tie between McFly and Carlito and Emmanuel Macron, the two teams had a promise that internet users didn’t miss.

Today, Emmanuel Macron works with another internet personality: Arkunir. Its name might not ring, but this Twitch streamer has humorous football content to its 3,900 subscribers. Followed by 160,000 Internet users on his Twitter page, Arkunir launched a challenge, to put it mildly, surprising: when Emmanuel Macron answered his message, he undertook to travel the world on Google Maps during a live stream, which is estimated to last between 25h and 30h.

The 18-year-old streamer also pledges to donate 100% of the income generated during the stream to an association (which he does not mention). Carried by his Twitter community, his challenge was noticed by Emmanuel Macron, who painted a laconic “Banco”.

We find that the Elysée is increasingly interested in Internet personalities who have become a real pillar in the President’s communication. Let’s remember: the President’s visit to McFly and Carlito was not an isolated incident. Government spokesman Gabriel Attal invited influencers, including Enjoy Phoenix, to a discussion about the precariousness of young people in the Elysee Palace. Let’s also mention Prime Minister Jean Castex’s interview on Twitch by Samuel Etienne, which also generated strong reactions.

If the connections between the political world and the Twitch platform are not from yesterday (some political figures had already invested the platform, such as MP Ugo Bernalicis and one of the spokesmen for La France Insoumise, David Guiraud), the communication campaign of the of Elysée and government coincide with a particularly tough time for young people (poverty, unemployment, various problems related to schooling, loneliness, suicides, etc.). In any case, this new challenge provoked strong reactions again.

Other internet users, on the other hand, seem to support the president’s initiative:

