After Marvel, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson meet for this new film

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, two flagship actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be starring in a new action movie from Apple TV +.

A longstanding duo

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known worldwide for their respective roles as Captain America and Black Widow within the MCU. The two actors actually shared the screen in the four Avengers films, as well as Captain America: the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

But Evans and Johansson had already acted together in two other films before joining the big Marvel family. In fact, the two met on the set of The Perfect Score in 2004, where they played teenagers desperate at the university of their dreams.

The two actors then met in 2007 for The Journal of a Babysitter. Scarlett Johansson plays Annie, a nanny who works for a wealthy New York family, while Chris Evans plays a Harvard student who has vowed to seduce Annie.

The collaborations between the two actors were therefore numerous and now go back several years. It was recently announced that the duo will again split the screen for an action and romance movie produced by Apple TV +.

Ghosted: A romantic action film

Very few details are known about the film. It is titled Ghosted and is a romantic adventure feature film by screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. These are the origin of many action films such as Welcome to Zombieland or Deadpool.

Sponsored by Apple Studios and Skydance, Ghosted is staged by Dexter Fletcher, the director of Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Crhis Evans, who previously worked with Apple TV + on the Defending Jacob series, will soon be starring with Mark Ruffalo in the sci-fi comedy The Gray Man, available on Netflix. Ghosted is Scarlett Johansson’s first contract after Black Widow.