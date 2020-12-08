After Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, TF1 is giving us another nice Christmas present

While the Back to the Future trilogy will air on TF1 starting tonight and The Lord of the Rings will still air on TFX on Thursday evening, the TF1 group offers us the return of yet another emblematic saga for Christmas and New Years. They will definitely bring out the plaids and hot chocolate.

The Christmas holidays are often an opportunity to meet up with the family by the fire and in front of a good movie. Every year the TV stations prepare a program for us with many popular films. You have the right to Christmas classics, to French films that have been seen and reviewed, but also to the big cinema hits. The TF1 group opened the ball with Star Wars, Back to the Future and The Lord of the Rings, but they have no intention of stopping there. The Harry Potter saga also has the right to a new broadcast. TF1 had already shown all of the Little Wizard with Glasses films in April while in custody, and it was a huge hit. Fans should still be there for Christmas.

Take out your calendars, from next Monday you can watch the Harry Potter films on TV on TMC. On Monday December 14th at 9:05 pm you can meet Harry Potter at the Philosopher’s Stone, and on Monday December 21st at 9:05 pm you can meet Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban have yet to be announced for Monday, December 28th. We don’t know yet if they’ll stop on the first two episodes, which are more kids-oriented and perfect for the holiday season, or if they’ll air the 8 films. Of course we will keep you up to date.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone: Monday, December 14th, 9:05 pm on TMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Monday, December 21st at 9:05 pm on TMC.

