After Lockdown Effect and Opportunities to UK Data Center Market

Introduction Data centers provide core digital infrastructure, underpinning all economic sectors, and are the agents of growth for the knowledge economy. Data centers enable and power service economies in the way that heavy industry used to power manufacturing economies. The UK data center sector is a global success story that disproves the traditional view that nation building industries must produce physical goods rather than services. The UK data center sector is globally important: the commercial London market is the second largest in the world and dominates the European market. This did not happen overnight; benefiting from first mover advantage and a demanding customer base, it has developed over the last 18 years into a complex, diverse and successful business ecosystem. This enables the UK to punch well above its weight in the provision of digital services worldwide and makes the UK a perfect platform for multinational businesses to access the rest of Europe.

Drivers and Restraints: Rising adoption of Multi-Cloud Solutions Multi-cloud services can deploy specific application services individually based on particular requirements. Also, multi-cloud architecture prevents data loss or downtime during a localized component failure. It also ensures security compliances and meets workload requirements. These attributes are prompting enterprises to adopt these services to meet their business requirements. Furthermore, growing data traffic has increased the need to upgrade the existing communication network, which has prompted vendors to invest in 5G testing and its deployment. The implementation of 5G technologies will lead to the upgrading of the existing data center network infrastructure. Thus, the rising adoption of multi-cloud solutions and network upgrades to support 5G will drive the demand for data centers over the forecast period. Increasing data centers in UK Twenty years ago there was no data centers reason: that’s probably because there wasn’t enough digital data to create a requirement for specialist facilities in which to house and protect it. Growth of data center is the result of our increasing reliance on computing and on digital technology. More and more of our everyday processes, including government services, business processes, shopping and socializing rely on computing to function. The growth in data center is also result of changes in the way we handle our computing our increasing tendency to consolidate IT resource in purpose built facilities rather than keeping it on individual company premises in server rooms and cupboards.

Key Players:

The key players operating the UK data center market includes Equinix, NTT (e-shelter), Interxion, STT GDC (Virtus), and CyrusOne. Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market. For instance, in January 2020, Telstra and Equinix collaborate to provide secure multicloud connectivity in 38 global markets.

