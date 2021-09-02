after Le Serpent, this new exciting series is a monumental success

Netflix regularly offers its subscribers the opportunity to discover new works, regardless of whether they are original creations or not. Movies or series that generally reach the top 10 most popular works on the platform right now if they stay good. But now, after The Serpent, a new detective series is emerging that turns out to be a monumental box.

acclaimed crime thriller

Netflix subscribers rub hands together week after week and discover the new features of the platform. And while the competition is still raging with the growing popularity of Disney + and Prime Video, the world’s most famous streaming platform is trying to keep its members by offering them interesting original creations while expanding its catalog by bringing popular works to hand takes.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced the release dates for a variety of series and films. Stranger Things, Lucifer, La Casa de Papel, Sexual Education, The Crown, Love, Death and Robots and The Witcher and Cobra Kai, successful works that made the reputation of the Los Gatos streaming platform. But while subscribers wait to discover them, they need to eat well. And for this, Netflix has put together a new detective series especially for fans of suspense series: Clickbait.

A moody name that seems to have worked since Christian White (II) and Tony Ayres’ streak, which is currently ranked fourth in the top 10 in France. Behind the new season of Good Girls, the teen comedy It’s Too Good and the action film SAS: Rise of the Black Swan with Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose, clickbait surprised its first viewers, obviously many. A crime drama in which Nick Brewer, described as a loving father, devoted husband, and caring brother, mysteriously disappears.

Eventually he reappears in a video posted on the Internet showing him covered in bruises and holding a sign that read “I abuse women. I die in 5 million views”. His sister and his wife will rush to save him and casually discover one of his facets that they did not know existed. A series which examines “how dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fed by social networks” and which “uncovers the ever deeper rifts between virtual and real personalities”. A mini-series in 8 episodes that is watched over a weekend.

Are you planning to see clickbait? Please don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.