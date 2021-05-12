After Kang the Conqueror, Loki was able to bring out these other two villains

The MCU is calmly continuing its path in Phase 4, preparing to feature the character of Loki in a 6-episode miniseries slated to be on Disney + very soon. There we find the god who is still alive in an alternate reality after his death by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Once in possession of the Tesseract, he will try to change the course of history. Bad luck for the character of Tom Hiddleston: He is imprisoned by the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA), which orders him to repair the damage caused over time by the theft of the Tesseract. The least we can say is that he likes to cause trouble! And that may well extend to the appearance of new bad guys in the MCU.

Loki and the vat brigade

Given Loki’s death in Avengers: Infinity War, the upcoming series will logically focus on his version in the movie Avengers: Endgame, which can cause a number of problems that heroes in the MCU will later have to deal with. Whether TVA stands out as a potential ally – as the trailer below shows – its true nature has yet to be determined. As a reminder, TVA is an agency responsible for monitoring various realities of the multiverse and trying to keep temporal disruptions as low as possible.

It seems that the latter want to force Loki to obey them and take care of their dirty work. In addition, their reputation in the comics precedes them: As part of their missions, they did not hesitate to face heroes like She-Hulk, the Fantastic Four or the Gunslinger. Potential villains to watch out for! Additionally, if Loki were to defeat the TVA or thwart its ambitions, he could pave the way for Kang the Conqueror, as explained in this article. So it seems that members of the TVA, even if not naturally evil, may be embroiled in a future slaughter on earth.

Loki responsible for the arrival of Gorr, the hunter of the gods?

In this case, we have to look at Loki’s version of Avengers: Infinity War before his death. In the comics, Gorr is known to lead a crusade against the gods, whom he deeply hates for failing to save his family. Indeed, the huntress believes that the gods can use their powers to save others, but that they simply refuse to do so.

His life would therefore have been turned upside down between the events of Thor: the Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. At the time, Loki ruled Asgard instead of Odin. If Gorr’s family died as a result of his neglect as king, it could justify his destructive ambitions, like the threat he poses in the fourth episode of Thor. We would therefore have the TVA brigade as potential villains as well as Gorr, the hunter of the gods! It promises. The Loki series is slated for June 9th on Disney +.