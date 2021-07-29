After “Joker”, Joaquin Phoenix physically transforms again for a new role.

The actor is on Disappointment Blvd. be seen, the next film by director Ari Aster that is currently being shot.

He had lost 23 pounds for the role in “Joker”.

After shining in “Joker,” a film that won him an Oscar for Best Actor and for which he had to lose more than 23 pounds, Joaquin Phoenix physically transforms himself back into a role. The 46-year-old actor was caught while filming his upcoming film Disappointment Blvd. photographed and has gained significantly in weight, as well as less hair (and graying).

“Disappointment Boulevard.” is the third film by the American director and screenwriter Ari Aster after the celebrated “Midsommar” and “Hereditary”. These two were horror films – it’s still unclear what genre will be the next production.

The only detail already revealed is that this is one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time – and that it will be an intimate portrait of him over the decades. The cast also includes Zoe Lister-Jones, Parker Posey, Michael Gandolfini, Amy Ryan, Hayley Squires, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Nathan Lane.

Also read NiT’s interview with Ari Aster when Midsommar debuted in Portugal. The director told us that the next movie shouldn’t be horror, but that it would likely be “dark”. “So people who like my movies will probably like the next one, and people who don’t like it probably won’t. [risos]. “

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​transformed for the role.