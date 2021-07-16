After Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. takes on a major challenge for HBO

Best known for his role as Iron Man in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. will soon take on a major challenge for the American television station HBO.

RDJ becomes congressman, CIA agent, filmmaker …

After playing the first Avenger for more than 10 years, Robert Downey Jr will soon be starring in a spy series that airs on HBO. Based on the novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen, the series The Sympathizer is an intercultural satire on the struggles of a half French, half Vietnamese spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his exile in the United States.

The novel, which was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2016, tells from the perspective of a North Vietnamese spy how he was responsible for smuggling enemy troops during the Vietnam War. The novel thus traces part of the history of the 20th century, from Saigon in 1975 to Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Robert Downey Jr, who will star and produce the series, will play several roles, each representing a different branch of the American establishment. The 56-year-old actor will play the roles of antagonists, in contrast to his role as a superhero in Marvel. Main opponents include an Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director.

A big challenge, but it shouldn’t be a problem for the actor, who explained in an interview in 2020:

“I had an amazing ten year adventure with Marvel that got me creative. Now I have tons of extra ambitions to do things I’ve never done before. Development is where I am. Key – the worst thing you do you can get it. ” your own way.

In a press release, the actor shared his feelings about this new challenge:

Adapting Mr. Nguyen’s important and masterful work requires a visionary team. With Director Park at the helm, I expect this to be a creative production adventure for Susan, me and the Downey team, and a stimulating process for me to play these complex supporting roles.

The sympathizer, produced by A24 for HBO, will co-showrunners Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden) and Don McKellar (Exotica, Last Night). While you wait for more details on the series, here are 8 things to find out about the late Tony Stark’s performer.