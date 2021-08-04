After investigation: US governor Cuomo threatens criminal proceedings | free press

The New York governor’s political future doesn’t look too bright. After impeachment proceedings were announced yesterday, there could now be criminal penalties for Cuomo.

New York (AP) – After an official investigation found Andrew Cuomo guilty of sexually harassing multiple women, the New York governor is now facing criminal charges.

According to Wednesday, at least three regional law firms in New York State, Manhattan, Westchester County and Albany County sought evidence from Attorney General Letitia James.

In addition, the Speaker of the New York House of Representatives, Carl Heastie, has announced that Cuomo will soon be impeached. According to experts, it will take a few more weeks before this can start.

Earlier, an investigation led by Attorney General James found that Cuomo had sexually assaulted former and current state officials. These included unwanted touches, kisses, hugs and inappropriate comments. In addition, the governor, who has been in office since 2011, created a “hostile work atmosphere” and a “climate of fear” for women, according to the 168-page investigative report.

Numerous prominent politicians from both parties then called for Cuomo’s resignation, including US President Joe Biden. Cuomo dismissed the allegations via a video message and initially did not speak of a resignation.