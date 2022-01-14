after Hugh Jackman’s troll, his ugly Christmas jumper brings in this unbelievable sum

You probably remember Hugh Jackman’s great troll regarding Ryan Reynolds having to wear an ugly Christmas sweater when no one else did. Well, that ugly Christmas sweater grossed almost a million dollars, and for a good cause.

A nice Christmas story

Ryan Reynolds helped raise nearly $ 1 million for the SickKids Foundation with an “ugly sweater” campaign that went viral. The actor actually used his public profile to raise exactly $ 850,000, and that money, donated to the SickKids Foundation, will go to the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children through an ugly sweater campaign.

Everything goes back, of course, to the farce that Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal played for the star. In 2018, the two Reynolds convinced they would all go to a party where the attendees wore ugly sweaters. The resulting Instagram photo that went viral shows Jackman and Gyllenhaal laughing as Reynolds stands between them dejected, wearing a ridiculous red and green sweater adorned with a gold bow.

Since the prank, the sweater has become the unofficial trademark of the “Help Ryan Help SickKids” campaign, the proceeds of which will be donated to the hospital. And actor Ryan Reynolds recently announced the success of his 2021 initiative on Instagram, telling followers that he helped raise more than $ 850,000 for the hospital. The post, which shows the actor triumphant (wearing an ugly Christmas sweater) also thanked Samsung Canada, which donated $ 100,000 to the cause, and the Toronto Maple Leafs (an ice hockey team), who auctioned ugly Christmas sweaters of players.

A beautiful story that ends well, and that's all the magic of Christmas.