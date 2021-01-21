after House of the Dragon a new spin-off in development

As we wait impatiently for the release of House of the Dragon, the first official spin-off of the Game of Thrones franchise, HBO is developing a promising new project centered around the fantasy work of George RR Martin.

An ambitious new project

Game of Thrones ended with its eighth season in 2019 and was a real phenomenon. Convinced of the relevance of the production of fantasy series, the various networks are working hard to develop their own Game of Thrones. Netflix is ​​adapting The Witcher by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, Amazon is working on a series around the world by JRR Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings) and an adaptation of The Wheel of Time by Robert Jordan, which the BBC implemented the screen the trilogy Am Crossroads of Worlds by Philip Pullman.

On the HBO side, we’re capitalizing on the success of Game of Thrones by developing spin-off projects. While the broadcaster has formalized the House of the Dragon series, which tells the story of the Targaryen family as told in the book Fire & Blood, our colleagues at Media Variety tell us that HBO is also about to work based based on an adaptation of Chroniques du Chevalier Errant.

The information was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, which states that HBO is currently developing several projects, including one related to the Chronicles of the Knight Errant. This book by George RR Martin is a collection of three stories set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The three stories The Knight Errant, The Liege Sword and The Dragon Egg tell the story of the adventures of Dunk, The Knight Errant and The Egg, a shaved head kid who turns out to be Aegon V Targaryen.

If the project doesn’t currently have a show runner, director, or actor name associated with it, Variety will indicate that HBO wants to run this project. It should also be noted that George RR Martin has announced that he will be working on at least two more stories about the adventures of Dunk and The Egg: The She-Wolf of Winterfell and The Village Hero.

There is no doubt that HBO will find material to produce an exciting series, but one that is very different from Game of Thrones. If the Chronicles of the Wandering Knight develop the universe of George RR Martin a little further, they will be less ambitious and have fewer characters. We can’t wait to see what this new Game of Thrones spin-off will bring. Of course we will keep you informed about the progress of the project.