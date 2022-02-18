After his transformation, Elliot Page opens up in his memoir

At the end of 2020, actress Ellen Page revealed the first photo of her new identity, Elliot Page, on social networks. The actor came out as transgender a few weeks earlier, and after giving an interview to Time 2021 to explain the reasoning behind his gender reassignment, he’s gearing up for the release of his memoir.

Elliot Page always knew he was a boy

In fact, Ellen Page is coming out trans and nonbinary in 2020 to become Elliot Page. The actor, who played Kitty Pryde in the X-Men franchise or starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, has opened up to Time during an interview following his impersonation and surgery. He explained that he started questioning his true sexual identity around the age of 9 when his mother cut his hair. He says he felt like a boy back then:

i wanted to be a boy I asked mom if I could be one day.

Memoirs to be published in 2023

This Thursday, publisher Flatiron Books announced that the actor is currently working on writing his memoir. A book titled Pageboy in which Elliot Page will cover multiple issues from his film career and his 2008 Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in Juno to his transgender status.

The editor states that Page will delve into topics such as her relationship with her body and her experiences as the world’s most famous transgender person. The actor will also explore the mental health aspect, aggression, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that Hollywood can be.

The actor then rose to international fame thanks to his role in Juno, in which he played a pregnant teenager before becoming Elliot. But in the face of success and all the socializing in the world of cinema, Page is losing ground. He says he “couldn’t look at himself in pictures anymore”. After his appearances in X-Men or Inception, his mental health deteriorates. Forced to perform to Hollywood standards, Elliot Page suffers from anxiety, panic attacks and depression. He wanted to end his career several times.

Since appearing in 2014, Elliot Page has been able to regain his confidence and come to terms with his true identity. An announcement that was well received by his fans and that made him an icon of trans identity. His memoir, which will be published in 2023, will be able to help many people who are in the middle of the questioning.

While you’re waiting to read his memoir, find Elliot Page in the Umbrella Academy series, available on Netflix.