After “High Definition”, Xana Toc Toc found her lost family again

The February 27 issue of “Alta Definition” at SIC featured Xana Abreu, an artist who a large part of the public knows better than Xana Toc Toc.

After a decade of encouraging the youngest, Xana ended the project in 2020 for health reasons. This was just one of the topics he discussed with moderator Daniel Oliveira. During the conversation, Xana also talked about the father, whom she could hardly get to know. Days later, the singer said on social media that because of the interview, she discovered an entire paternal family that she had been looking for for a long time.

“It’s one of those stories that we say looks like a soap opera. But it is true. It really happens to me. And it’s a whirlwind of emotions, ”begins NiT. “I am a very sociable person, but until recently I was very reserved [risos]. It’s the Daniel Oliveira factor, ”he jokes.

The day before the program aired, Daniel Oliveira sent Xana a short extract. “I was in a panic,” he admits. “I felt naked, very sensitive. It was a novelty for me at the age of 45 to present myself to the public in this way. “When he saw the excerpt, he confessed to Daniel Oliveira that he feared the effects of the interview. “And Daniel, who is a sweetheart, said to me, Xana, your testimony is absolutely inspiring. What you will feel is everyone’s affection. “

Xana, almost “out of courtesy”, was convinced there. The decade that passed before the public as Xana Toc Toc had been a decade of disclosure, but nothing like that. The artist explains that, for personal and professional reasons, she has always kept this more personal side to herself. “I’m an emotional person, but I didn’t want kids to see me cry.”

When the program was shown, Xana wanted to keep “feet on the ground.” Almost literally. After the program, he went to the garden to plant. It was a way of dealing with all of the emotions. But Daniel Oliveira was not wrong.

“He was right. I was bombarded with love.” Hundreds and hundreds of messages quickly came in via email and social media from around the world. There were people who wanted to say a kind word, tell how they got by felt their testimonial or just wanted to leave a thank you.

Xana explains that she usually has a habit of replying to all messages. It’s a matter of affection and respect for those who have taken the time and thought to approach this. To do the same this time, the effort would be greater now. But it started there. And among those hundreds of messages and comments, there was something special.

The singer’s husband and daughter helped go through all of this immensity of the messages. “In the midst of all this news, there were some titled, ‘Xana, your family is looking for you.’ Since I got some funny messages too, I thought it was a joke. But I opened one of the emails. And when I started to see pictures of myself with my father and my father’s family… ”. It was really serious. “They wrote me wonderful things and said that they really wanted to talk to me. “You have a very large family who have loved you since you were born”. Unfortunately, contact was lost between time and distance. And in some cases it never happened.

Xana says she was invited to the program on a Friday. I recorded the following Monday. “It had to be like that for me,” he laughs. With more time to think, he’d probably hesitate. The conversation lasted for hours, one of those good headaches for anyone editing. There were things that were inevitably left out, but the artist’s fight against cancer was there, the complex relationship with her mother and the usual absence of the father who had barely known her, from the smallest tears to the pain that increased grew.

By default, there were also photos from other times. In Switzerland, one spectator in particular was listening attentively and had already begun to suspect. And when she saw the photo of Xana’s father, she was a child, she was sure who Xana was. The viewer was Uncle Augustine.

“My uncle started in a whirlwind of messages to the whole family: He is the daughter of Uncle João, he is niece Xana, he is our niece Xana,” says the artist, who interrupts the conversation for a moment to take a deep breath. “I’m a little excited,” he admits. He sighs and confides in us: “I wanted to call my uncle before this conversation, but a meeting came and I couldn’t do it. But I’ll call you right away. It’s the first thing i will do I am told that he would like to speak to me. He got everyone upset, ”he says.

In the past few days, conversations and new names and faces of the family he is now getting to know have multiplied. The artist discovered that there was a family scattered across Europe. There are uncles who have died, but others who have long wanted to see them. There are also at least 12 cousins ​​that you are now discovering in one of those phenomena that time gives us, a small miracle of the multiplication of cousins, the smallest in the family, the “little cousins”.

In one of those games that fate provokes, Xana also spotted cousins ​​in Funchal who came to the mainland with their children to see one of Xana Toc Toc’s shows. Knowing the artist’s nickname was Abreu, they joked that she was a cousin. “And then the younger ones asked, ‘but are you really a cousin?'”. “No, we’re kidding,” they replied, deceived.

One of the family members she meets these days is Aunt Isabel, “who has prayed for the two nephews every day to this day [Xana e o irmão] ‘is missing’ “. It takes years of entertainment to catch up.

There was a lot going on for Xana these days. “Now I can even play a little with that thing. I managed not to cry in ‘high definition’, ok, I had light eyes, but I didn’t cry, ”he says. Daniel Oliveira himself confessed to him that the preparation of the program was not easy. The name Xana Toc Toc was as well known as the artist’s most personal side was unknown. She initially admits that she even regretted accepting the interview a little. But the conversation was real. And what resulted from it brought him something incredible.

Among the messages he received were those that told him he was watching the program and insisted on calling his children. It was also a way to explain to the youngest that there is a person behind the personality they know.

“I was stubborn all my life because I kept silent about my ailments. I always thought that nobody had to deal with a problem in my life. And since I am a very laughing person who loves life, even close friends are not used to seeing me sad. I always thought that nobody had to take my problems with them. But that also proved to me, and it was a great challenge, that talking a little about ourselves is a liberating act. And that our story can even help someone else. I have received a lot of messages from people telling me that they saw each other in some aspects of my life. I felt all this fear that I disappeared and gave way to a sigh of relief. And that reaction only proves that people are good. I felt a lot of compassion. My mission at ‘High Definition’ has been accomplished: We are not alone. “

“I am very happy,” he adds to NiT and already closes the conversation. “I realized I was not forgotten, I was wanted, but no one has ever associated Xana Toc Toc with the child they were trying to find.” You found it now.

Xana’s father, who was with her only once in her life, came from Madeira and part of the family is there, but also in Switzerland, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. With the pandemic, there are still no plans for personal reunions. But as soon as it gets better, there are already many family members who want to visit her and Xana themselves. Her husband and daughter are already planning to travel to Europe.

However, those days were heartbreaking. Xana tells us that she has “a little crystal heart” for so much emotion. But there is certainly room for more. And Uncle Augustine has to be in Switzerland for fleas and waiting to speak to his niece.

When we finished writing this text, we received a message from the respondent. “I just found out that I have at least 15 first cousins.” A whole family tree can be discovered.