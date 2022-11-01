After her quickie divorce, Gisele seems to be living the single life in Miami

Gisele Bundchen has quietly, formally moved on.

Proof: Within the wake of her quickie divorce Friday from NFL legend Tom Brady, we’ve discovered the supermodel has a brand new place to name dwelling.

Web page Six experiences that Bundchen snapped up an lovely cottage in Surfside months earlier than rumblings of hassle between the couple started. The 42 yr outdated mom of two purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home again on Feb. 28, about two weeks earlier than her well-known husband determined to “unretire” from soccer.

Surfside can also be the place Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have an house, and naturally, the location of final summer time’s horrific Champlain Towers collapse.

One Sotheby’s didn’t affirm this deal to the Miami Herald, however data present Bundchen paid $1.25 million for the 1,540 sq. footer through an LLC. As per One Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty photos revealed in varied media retailers, the one story 82 yr outdated home is totally lovely, with an open kitchen, hardwood flooring and cheerful again yard/backyard.

What’s to occur to the exes’ $27 million eco-friendly megamansion in Indian Creek is unclear, however building has been halted since Hurricane Ian final month.

The facility couple’s cut up, although it appeared sudden, apparently was a very long time coming.

An insider tells Folks that the previous Victoria’s Secret catwalker has “lived her personal life for years whereas Tom performed soccer so she is just not afraid to do issues by herself.”

On Monday, Brady addressed the elephant within the room on his Sirius XM present “Let’s Go!”, revealing that the cut up is (phew) not bitter or contentious.

“I believe there’s quite a lot of professionals in life that undergo issues that they cope with at work and so they cope with at dwelling,” mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45. “Clearly, the excellent news is it’s a really amicable state of affairs and I’m actually targeted on two issues, caring for my household and positively my youngsters, and secondly, doing one of the best job I can to win soccer video games.”