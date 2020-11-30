After Harry Potter and Star Wars, TF1 will spoil us with another cult saga

Christmas is just around the corner, and the TV channels will multiply the reruns of great films. After the Star Wars saga for the past few days and tonight too, you can still keep yourself busy during your curfew. TF1 is set to air one of the most iconic trilogies in cinema soon.

After wizards, hobbits, dinosaurs and lightsabers, it’s time to travel back in time!

The year 2020 was completely turned on its head due to the coronavirus crisis. Fortunately, TV stations were able to respond to this complicated time by offering their viewers various great films. That way, we were able to review the entire Harry Potter saga while in custody, but also the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Jurassic Park trilogy and, more recently, the entire Star Wars saga. Very lucrative film evenings for the first channel because the audience is always there. TF1 hasn’t stopped feasting and feasting since the Back to the Future trilogy landed on the first French channel.

On Tuesday, December 8th at 9:05 pm, you can discover the first episode of Doc and Marty’s Adventures. You will then find Back to the Future 2 on Tuesday December 15th and finally Back to the Future 3 on Tuesday December 22nd.

Sum up :

Back to the Future – Tuesday, December 8th, 9:05 pm on TF1

Back to the Future 2 – Tuesday, December 15, 9:05 p.m. on TF1

Back to the Future 3 – Tuesday, December 22nd, 9:05 p.m. on TF1

