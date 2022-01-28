After Harry Potter and Friends, this other cult series of the 2000s also gets its reunion episode

After Harry Potter and Friends, this other cult series of the 2000s also gets its reunion episode

With the special reunion episode of the cast of Friends and Harry Potter, we’re beginning to wonder if it’s time for nostalgia: fans are excited to be reunited with the actors who have shaped them in the past, and indeed this series is of “Reunion” episodes doesn’t seem ready to stop. We’ve seen that since yesterday with the official announcement of a new installment about a cult series from the 2000s.

The next reunion episode that will delight fans

Big news for fans of the famous sitcom: the Scrubs actors will meet again in a special program. This was announced last night at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, confirming the cast of Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), John C. McGinley (Perry), Judy Reyes (Carla Espinosa), Neil Flynn (The Janitor) and Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan) will all star in this special episode.

This reunion was originally scheduled to be part of the 2020 event, which was canceled and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scrubs reunion is one of three reunions announced for the ATX TV Festival, with Parenthood and Justified already confirmed, with more details to be announced later.

A possible Scrubs reboot or sequel?

News of a special reunion episode has fueled debate over a possible Scrubs sequel. Sarah Chalke told Variety last year:

I would go. I would love to do that. We talked about it. I think everyone’s life is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it would be to do something like Psych. I think it would be really fun to do something like that.

For his part, series creator Bill Lawrence isn’t opposed to the idea, but admits he’s skeptical.

At a reunion panel at the Vulture Festival in 2018, Bill Lawrence said:

I would do anything to not only be able to work with this group [mais aussi avec toute l’équipe]. (…) It was the best time of my life…. But sometimes restarts – not always – feel like stealing. I don’t want to seem like I just want money.

And you, for your part, while waiting for a hypothetical announcement regarding a Scrubs reboot or sequel, are you excited about the announcement of this particular reunion episode? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section! And if you want to know what happened to the actors of Scrubs since the end of the series, you can consult our before / after on the subject.