after Harry Potter and Friends, a special episode in preparation

The current trend is to merge the castings of our cult films and series. Most recently, this was the case for the actors of the Friends series and the cast of the Harry Potter franchise to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. Today it’s the turn of another series to think about a possible reunion…

A meeting in preparation?

This sitcom you all know and love: The Big Bang Theory. From when it first aired in 2007 until it ended on May 16, 2019 after 279 episodes, the series was a real hit. Each season has been viewed by an average of more than 9 million viewers (peaking at more than 17 million fans in season 7) and the series has won numerous Emmy Awards.

There is such a buzz around TBBT, and given the warm reception fans have given to announce Harry Potter or Friends casting meetings, it wouldn’t be surprising if the sitcom did the same. Additionally, Kunal Nayyar, the actor who played Rajesh Koothrappali, raised the issue in a recent interview on ComicBook in celebration of the promotion of his series Suspicion for Apple TV+.

For him, he’s all in, although he’s currently focused on other projects. As a result, he announces the color: if there is a meeting, it will not be immediately:

To be honest it was a really great time in my life and now I enjoy other projects as well. If that should happen, then it’s in the hands of the universe.

And the 40-year-old actor adds he won’t be making it another decade when he turns 60. That means we would have to wait until 2042!

Other performers are for it

Nayyar isn’t the only team member to raise the question of a possible cast reunion. Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, said last year that she too was open to the idea. She expected someone to offer it to her in a few years, and if that were the case, she would “definitely be up for it,” just to say thank you to the show’s millions of fans who have followed her for many years.

It’s true that a reunion three years after the sitcom ended might not be wise. It would be more interesting to see the team reunited in a few years, as was the case with the members of Friends who found themselves 17 years after the last episode aired.

While you await this possible cast reunion of The Big Bang Theory, you can still watch or rewatch the series on streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Salto.