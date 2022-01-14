after Gone Girl, this thriller will take you further

If horror movies are a surefire choice for Netflix, the SVOD platform can count on these jaw-dropping thrillers too, mixing investigation, action and suspense. It should therefore come as no surprise that this genre of films is proliferating, as successes are often there. This is especially the case with this new movie, which has made its mark in the platform’s top 10.

The success of thrillers on Netflix

From a thriller with a dark and cold atmosphere to a more Hollywood-oriented one with action and humor, this cinematographic genre has to be particularly extensive for him and please everyone. The movies in the genre are often among the most watched on streaming sites, so they don’t want to stop there.

A new production bearing the Netflix stamp has only just landed and quickly slipped into the platform’s top 10 films and is now the second most-watched film in France. Directed by Suzette Couture and Donald Martin, it is called L’emprise du Vice (Brazen) and is a new adaptation from Netflix. This time it is a novel by the author with 400 million books sold, Nora Roberts, which is being adapted.

A new novel adaptation on Netflix

The writer who inspired The Handle of Vice may well be known, the adaptation of her book does not seem to convince critics at the moment. Yet the somber atmosphere and script seem compelling enough to draw large audiences. We follow the character of Grace McCabe, a successful writer who specializes in black novels and is played by actress Alyssa Milano, who is featured in the Charmed series in particular.

But with years of experience in detective stories, Grace is also an expert on crime. An expertise that, unfortunately, particularly benefits her, because when she visits her sister’s house in Washington, she finds her murdered. She therefore decides to investigate this death, which upset her and, above all, will find that her sister had financial problems and, in addition to her work as a teacher, had to take a job as a cam girl specializing in sadomasochism. Guaranteed 50 Shades of Gray atmosphere. And because we’re on Netflix, the character of Grace is obviously facing a terrifying serial killer.

The Handle of the Vice is currently available on Netflix and continues to crouch in the top 10 films.