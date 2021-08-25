After Godzilla vs Kong, this monster movie starring Jason Statham is a hit

We regularly share successful movies with you on the Netflix platform and provide you with a review so that you can, with the full knowledge of the facts, decide whether to watch them or not. Today we’re going to watch a well-known monster movie that just hit the platform and is already enjoying great success.

The new monster film that causes a sensation

The newcomer on the Netflix platform who is causing a sensation is called The Meg (known as “In Problematic Waters” in French) and was released in cinemas in 2018. If you’ve never heard of this Sino-American science fiction film directed by Jon Turteltaub, here’s the roundup: Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is a retired Navy captain and deep-sea diver. He is being recruited to dive in the Pacific Ocean to rescue a team of scientists stuck in the wreckage of a submersible that was attacked and damaged by a twenty-meter-long prehistoric shark called the Megalodon.

Hired by a Chinese oceanographer, Taylor must overcome his fears and face a second time the predator he previously encountered on an expedition to rescue men and women trapped in the depths of the ocean.

It should also be noted that this is the adaptation of the 1997 novel Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The movie The Meg has been a real success since it was uploaded to the platform, making it top 2 in Netflix trends at the moment, right behind the production Sweet Girl. But is The Meg really worth a look? How is this madness to be explained? We take stock.

What is The Meg really worth?

The answer depends on whether or not you enjoy uninhibited blockbusters. The Meg is really like a bridge connecting Hollywood and China that cost $ 150 million. It’s about a “spectacle” movie with a gigantic, ancient, mythical sea monster, a megalodon, that makes us jump and scares us when we want to go swimming. The film has got off to a good start, events are happening quickly and at a good pace. This strong finish gives us hope, but unfortunately the entire film won’t be as epic as we initially imagined.

If the megalodon can be seen satisfactorily (we definitely don’t see such a beast every day), the reactions of the various protagonists are really very bad. Indeed, if the world’s people had the same reaction to a threat to humanity, we would all be wiped out in less time than it needs to say. The occasional hints of humor that are brought along to play down the situation do not make these scenes any less uncomfortable. In short, if you fancy seeing a megalodon in action you have to see this movie, but if you expect anything else, go your way.

Also, if you want a more general opinion on the movie The Meg, know that it is currently rated 5.6 / 10 on IMDb and 45% of voters are happy with Rotten Tomatoes. On your side, are you planning to watch The Meg on Netflix? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section. And if you’re looking for other movies to eat out, you know that Netflix has just released its list of the next few movies for you to watch through early 2022.