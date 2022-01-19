after episode 18 Jelena’s face becomes a meme (15 pictures)

If you’ve watched Attack on Titan season 4 episode 18, you can’t help but notice the face Jenela makes when she looks at Armin. And the latter has already become a meme.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 18. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

SNK Season 4 Episode 18

The latest episode of Attack on Titan announces big things. Among the things that netizens left their mark on this episode, we can mention Jelena’s face when she looks at Armin. And you will be able to see it, French netizens liked to discuss it on social networks:

Hot for all of us to put Jelena's head in pp #SNKsaison4Part2

Ptdr, is this your waifu? "Jelena suppremt" oue oue lol

Mikasa would really draw his blade against Jelena

I'm crying, what is that face Elena?? #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2

But Jelena scared me too much, we don't look at people like that… #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

SHE KILLS ME WITH LAUGHTER JELENA BEST PERSONAL SNK IT'S OFFICIAL SHE'S TOO CRAZY IT'S SERIOUS

She is mentally unstable, your Poto Jelena

Already Jelena's head in the last episode haunts me and besides, who knows why she made me think of Chantal Dubois the whole episode?

Jelena is creepy too, as expected, she really is a nightmare, that woman #AttackonTitanFinalSeason

Jelena’s face in the manga had already spawned some memes and these were updated with the anime’s release. Here is a small selection:

It’s Sunday, the new episode is finally here!

It’s Sunday, we still have to wait 7 days for the next one.

My mother says my name twice.

Me with headphones on.

I wonder why my friends stop laughing.

My teacher.

Victory to Eren.

Victory to Reiner.

YELENA HAS THE #AttackonTitanFinalSeason MEM

And on this occasion, you should also know that two illustrations of Jelena have been released by MAPPA, the animation studio behind the final season of the anime. The first image is a recreation of one of Hajime Isayama’s most memorable original manga boards, when Yelena suddenly appears over Armin’s shoulder with a fearsome look.

【放送情報】

TV『進撃の巨人』The Final Season Part 2

第77話「騙し討ち」ご視聴ありがとうございました！

アルミンを睨み付けるイェレナの作監修正を公開。

次回、第78話「兄と弟」

どうぞお楽しみに！#shingeki #MAPPA pic.twitter.com/RgpVPpelmz

The second image is from Episode 77 director Dae-Yeol Park and shows Jelena with a much more flattering and friendly expression.

TV アニメ 「の の の 巨人 巨人 の の の 皆 皆 皆 ご ご た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た た」 」」 」た」 」」 」」 」」 」皆

来週の放送をお楽しみに！

Illustration：朴旲烈（作画監督）#shingeki pic.twitter.com/bxOLOM4ZXy

In any case, given the events of Episode 18, we can’t wait to see what Season 4 Episode 19 has in store for us. And if you haven’t already, you can take our final personality test to find out which Titan you would have been at SNK.