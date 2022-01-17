After Don’t Look Up, this SF thriller will take you to your guts

Netflix trends change every week. Expected original creations, recently acquired blockbusters and other unexpected surprises shake the rankings and give streaming platform subscribers a chance to discover the highlighted new features. And this week, a new sci-fi thriller jumps straight to number 3 on Netflix Trends, stealing the podium from Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial, the satire with a 5-star cast starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence or Meryl Streep .

a sudden arrival in trends

While Netflix trending is always changing, the most popular works sometimes stay there for several weeks. This is the case of the series The Witcher, whose season 2 was released a month ago on December 17th, and which is struggling to break out of trends on the platform. A good performance indicator that can also be found in the data shared by Netflix, which, by the way, tells us that season 2 of this original creation was the second most watched English-language series of the first week of January (that of 3 9 inclusive).

In addition to this second season of the popular series starring Henry Cavill, Netflix trends will be dominated by the fanfare arrival of The Grip of Vice, the new film directed by Alyssa Milano (the interpreter of the character of Phoebe in the series Charmed), the detective series Do not stray away, but also the serial adaptation of a hit American podcast from 2016: Archive 81. The science fiction series has hit hard for its arrival on the platform, registering itself at number three of the trends. Archive 81, released last Friday January 14th, is already dominating Netflix Trends, a godsend for this work that combines disturbing disappearances, intriguing archive videos and demonic cult.

archive

In Archive 81, the plot follows the misadventures of Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist tasked with restoring a collection of videocassettes damaged in a fire in the early 1990s, who discovers the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), who was investigating a demonic cult at the time. Dan then makes an unlikely rescue attempt, confident that he can help him.

An 8-episode series has been signed by Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) to serve as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Harris Boardman, James Wan (Conjuring: The Warren Files, Saw), Michael Clear, Rebecca Thomas (director of several episodes of Stranger Things), and Antoine Douaihy also serve as executive producers, with Boardman also serving as the screenwriter. Acknowledged by both the press and its early viewers, Archive 81 uses terrifying elements to offer a supernatural journey that looks like the Blair Witch Project.

With its “found footage” staging, Archive 81 seduced people from the first episodes. A successful immersion that could well allow the series to be renewed for a second season.The podcast that the series comes from has no less than 3 seasons, so enough material to continue the series so that fans of the genre can discover new things can spins.

“With Archive 81, we hope to bring a new twist to the supernatural horror genre – while maintaining a dark and deeply emotional romance at its core. Alongside the talented Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi, and visionary partners Atomic Monster and Rebecca Thomas, I can’t wait to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually stunning adventure,” explained Sonnenshine in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter.

For your part, have you ever looked at the entire archive 81? Don’t hesitate to share your impressions with us in the comments section just below.