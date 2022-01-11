After Don’t Look Up, this new film has an impressive cast

The streaming platform Netflix seems determined to prove to the cinema that it has nothing to envy. With the help of her various in-house productions, she shows a little more each time that she takes her place in the community and offers more and more impressive auditions.

the rise of Netflix

With a first bang in 2019 with The Irishman directed by Martin Sccorcese, which brought together an extraordinary cast including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, Netflix had shown what they were capable of. Since then, not least, they have continued to offer films with headliners.

Just last year we saw Dwayne Johnson alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Red Notice; and most recently we took part in the big comeback of Jennifer Lawrence, with big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill in Don’t Look Up: Cosmic Denial.

And after Netflix acquired the publisher’s catalog from author Roald Dahl last year, it seems that Netflix is ​​already ready to start its next project. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that famous director Wes Anderson, who previously adapted Dahl’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, will also be making an adaptation of the 1977 short story collection The Wonderful Story of Henry and Six More.

Anderson and Netflix already know the actor’s name to star in the film, and it will be Benedict Cumberbatch. We are also accompanied by Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley, whose roles in the film are still unknown. Production of the film is slated to begin in the UK by the end of the month and it looks like Cumberbatch will not only play the role of Henry Sugar, but also act as the “link between the stories” that occupies “multiple roles”. ” in the movie.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More will be Anderson’s eleventh feature film as director and his second adaptation by Dahl. The film will also mark the director’s first collaboration with Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley, with Fiennes previously starring in Anderson’s 2014 film The Grand Budapest Hotel. But in the absence of final confirmation on the distribution of the film, we can expect to find other returning Anderson employees, with some big names like Bill Murray, Owen Wilson or Tilda Swinton.

a vein that is meant to be exploited

In fact, this isn’t the first project in Dahl that Netflix has worked on, but it’s the first they’ve put in front of the cameras since the deal was closed. As Comicbook reports, prior to acquiring the rights to Dahl’s works, Netflix had reached agreements to develop series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the characters of Oompa Loompa, as well as a live-action version of Matilda based on the Broadway musical. to name a few.

Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, said in a recent statement:

Our deliberately noble mission is to enable as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories. This partnership with Netflix marks a milestone in achieving that goal and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. I know Roald would be happy.

However, it remains unclear what the takeover of the Dahl catalog by Netflix means for studios that own the film rights to some of the stories due to previous deals. Warner Bros, for example, is developing a Willy Wonka movie slated for 2023 with Timothée Chalamet in the title role, but with Netflix already working on its animated series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, they might have the field clear, at least for now.