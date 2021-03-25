After death, zombie genes were discovered in our brain

Many of us wonder what could possibly happen after death. Does this famous tunnel and white light exist? Do we hover above our envelope for a few moments before we finally disappear? How do our cells react? On this last point, a team of scientists can provide part of the answer in relation to our nerve cells. According to a recent study, some cells in our brain don’t turn off. On the contrary: you become very active.

“Zombie” genes that appear post mortem

In any case, researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago just revealed this in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. Their task was to find out more about the activity of genes in human brain cells after the death of an individual. We’re talking about gene expression here. And it turns out that “zombie” genes became particularly active post mortem!

We assure you right away that this is not the beginning of a post-apocalyptic movie scenario, but a perfectly normal phenomenon.

To do this, the team took brain tissue during operations and simulated the conditions of death. Thanks to their observations, they were able to observe that the genes that are activated in a post-mortem state are found in glial cells whose appendages are still developing after death. Previous studies of post-mortem cell activity estimated that all brain activity ceased after the heart stopped. It is not so. For the researchers who just published this study, the fact that these glial cells continue to grow is not surprising, as their function “controls damage, for example after a stroke,” explains Jeffrey Loeb, one of the co-authors of the study.

An important discovery that could help research

The scientists then tried to quantify this post-mortem gene activity. To do this, they worked again on brain tissue left at room temperature, simulating the conditions of death. For 24 hours, they analyzed the activity of the cells’ genes at regular intervals.

The result: the genes that are located in neurons and support memory or thinking are broken down very quickly within a few hours after death. Other genes up to 80% remained stable for the duration of the analysis. These are household genes that ensure cell survival. Finally, the researchers identified the “zombie genes,” as they called them, and their activity is increasing.

Thanks to this discovery, the study’s authors hope that future research will take into account this post-mortem activity of cells and make it possible to find treatments for certain diseases for which this criterion was not taken into account.