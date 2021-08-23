After Death Note, this cult anime, adapted for live action, reveals its first images

The Netflix platform is known for its many programs available and unfortunately also for its (not always popular with the public) adaptations of cult animes. For example, the live-action Netflix film Death Note was overwhelmingly rejected by fans. Today we invite you to discover the very first images of yet another live-action adaptation involving yet another cult anime.

Cult anime of the 1990s-2000s

Many legendary animes were made between the 1990s and 2000s, such as Ghost in the Shell, Fullmetal Alchemist, Monster, Card Hunter Sakura, GTO, One Piece, Kenshin the Wanderer, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Excel Saga, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, Cowboy -Bebop and many more.

Some of these animes are now the subject of a live-action adaptation, and one of them interests us today: cowboy bebop. The live action adapted to the series should arrive a little later on the Netflix platform, we are lucky enough to be able to discover the first pictures. We let you discover them.

first images for the live-action adaptation of Cowboy bEBOP

A while ago we learned that Netflix was planning a live-action adaptation of the Cowboy Bebop anime. Netflix just revealed the very first images of this adaptation, which are here:

This live-action adaptation is set to explore the galaxy with Spike Spiegel, Jet, and Faye Valentine as they hunt for bounties to keep a roof over their heads. The official summary is as follows: Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space western about three bounty hunters, also known as “cowboys”, who are all trying to escape the past. As diverse as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a sullen troop ready to hunt down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system – and at the right price. But they don’t get out of a series of mess until their past catches up with them.

It seems that the characters played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda are the likeness of their counterparts in the animated series. Cowboy Bebop is also supported by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements from Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki from Sunrise Inc. and Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael. produced by Katleman, Matthew Weinberg and Christopher Yost.

And do you, for your part, want to discover this film adaptation of Cowboy Bebop live?