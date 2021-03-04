After Danger Warning: United States Capitol Voting Early | Free press

Washington (AP) – Following indications of a possible renewed attack on the Capitol, the US House of Representatives has put forward a vote scheduled for next Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the House confirmed that after Wednesday evening there will be no more vote in this session week. US media unanimously reported that the House of Representatives meeting scheduled for Thursday had been canceled. The Washington Post reported that the Senate – the other chamber in Congress – still plans to meet at the Capitol on Thursday.

Capitol police announced on Wednesday that intelligence pointed to a possible plan by a militia to attack the Capitol on Thursday. The Capitol Police are aware of potential threats and are prepared for them. In addition to erecting barriers, the number of security forces has been increased to protect Parliament.

Supporters of elected and divorced US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6 during a congressional session and wreaked havoc on it. The Capitol Police then came under fire because parliamentary security forces were unprepared for the attack and were unable to stop the invaders. At least five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. The then head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, resigned.

Republican Trump had incited his supporters in a demonstration shortly before the attack that the November election victory had been stolen from him. The Democrats accused him of “inciting uproar” and started impeachment proceedings. Trump was acquitted last month because there was not a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Some supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory believe Trump will return to power next Thursday, March 4. Until 1933, March 4 was the official date on which American presidents were sworn in after elections. Meanwhile, the inauguration will take place on January 20. On January 20 this year, Democrat Joe Biden replaced Trump in the White House.

After the attack on January 6, the security of the Capitol was greatly tightened and the parliament building was closed. Acting Chief of Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman, had already warned at a hearing in Congress last Thursday that there was information that members of the right-wing militia were contemplating another attack on parliament.