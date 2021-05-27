After “cough speech”: Israel speculates on Hezbollah chief | free press

During a speech, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah coughs repeatedly, looking breathless. Reason for speculation about Israel’s health.

Tel Aviv (AP) – Following a speech by Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, there is growing speculation in Israel about the health of the head of the Lebanese militia.

The 60-year-old coughed repeatedly during the speech and looked breathless. According to media reports, the Israeli military believes Nasrallah is suffering from a corona infection or is recovering. The military believes Nasrallah made a mistake in the speech, Israeli radio reported. Its purpose was to deter Israel. However, he made a sick and weak impression.

Nasrallah threatens Israel with war

Nasrallah threatened Israel with regional war on Tuesday evening if attacks were to take place in Jerusalem or on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif). The complex in Jerusalem’s Old City is sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Confrontations on the Temple Mount are seen as one of the triggers for the armed conflict between Israel and the Islamist Hamas ruling in the Gaza Strip. After 11 days, both sides agreed on a ceasefire that has been in effect since Friday.

During the escalation, rockets from Lebanon were also fired into northern Israel. However, according to information from Lebanese security circles, a Palestinian group was behind it and not the Shia Hezbollah. Hezbollah is closely linked to Israel’s nemesis Iran. With her militia she controls, among other things, the south of Lebanon and thus the border with Israel, where tensions continue to rise. The last time there was a war between Hezbollah and Israel was in 2006.

