After contradiction: Trump disappointed in Secretary of Justice | Free press

Washington (AP) – After direct contradiction over alleged electoral fraud, incumbent US President Donald Trump has left open whether he wants to keep Attorney General William Barr.

“He hasn’t done anything yet,” Trump said on the sidelines of a ceremony at the White House on Thursday. If Barr watched, he would find evidence of electoral fraud, Trump claimed. “You haven’t taken a good look at it, which – to be fair – is a disappointment because it’s massive fraud.” When a reporter asked if he still trusts Barr, Trump said, “Ask me in a few weeks.”

The incumbent Republican Party has still not admitted its defeat to Joe Biden and continues to claim that its Democratic challenger won the November 3 election over mass fraud. Attorney General Barr said in an interview on Tuesday that he had not seen any evidence of fraud on the scale that could have led to a different election result. Barr is considered a close ally of Trump.

Trump has not yet given up his efforts to change the election results in his favor with a wave of lawsuits. However, US courts have already thwarted numerous lawsuits. Trump on Thursday reiterated his claim that the election was “probably the most fraudulent” ever. US authorities said the vote was the safest in US history.

Trump faced another setback on Thursday. The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to file a lawsuit, among other things to get Trump’s lawyers to ignore more than 220,000 ballots. Even if the court has jurisdiction to bring the lawsuit, it is a matter of disputes to be heard by lower courts, one of the judges said in the decision. A Trump attorney then announced that he would file lawsuits in Dane and Milwaukee district courts.

Wisconsin has already officially confirmed the results of the presidential election with the victory of Trump’s challenger Joe Biden in the state. Of the approximately three million votes cast there, Biden received over 20,000 more than the incumbent Republican Party.

The state’s results are key to winning the United States presidential election. The head of state is not directly elected by the people, but by voters who vote on the basis of the results in their state. According to US media calculations, Democrat Biden has 306 voters behind him, he needs 270 for the presidential election. Trump has 232 voters. Wisconsin casts 10 electoral votes.