After cheating, this streamer is destroyed by internet users.

By attempting to impersonate a streamer, a YouTuber defrauded the Diamond and Pearl versions of Pokémon that were released on Nintendo Switch on November 19, and drew the ire of the community.

We told you about it a few days ago. A streamer named MitchOG had the chance of a lifetime as he managed to face not one but two Chromatic Pokémon at the same time in the Diamond and Pearl versions of Pokémon. Such a fact that only has a chance of 16,777,216. A record.

While looking for a chromatic turtlip, he managed to stumble across it, as well as a chromatic etourmi. The latter eventually returned to the wild, to the chagrin of many other players.

To be too good to be true

Undoubtedly, a Twitch streamer named KyleAye, who wanted to participate in the success of MitchOG, wanted to post a video, which has now been deleted, in which he also encountered two chromatic Pokémon at the same time: the starter Ouisticram and an Etourmi. Shortly after MitchOG’s arrival, KyleAye’s YouTube video surprised several Internet users who questioned its veracity.

Given these comments, and perhaps out of ethical concerns, the Twitch and YouTube streamer returned to the case and posted a comment on their Discord stating that it was indeed a fake. Full of apologies, KyleAye announces that he used a mod on his Switch to make meetings with 2 Shiny much more frequent. He also claimed that he had no malicious intent.

When KyleAye deleted the tweets and YouTube video, he still tweeted his press release, which caused a reaction. When some applaud his gesture, some do not fail to point out his dishonesty. Here are some examples.

People got upset for the same reason that people get upset about cheated speed runs. The brilliant hunting community depends on honesty and someone who lies gives everyone else a bad name. People who don’t understand why someone can be upset are clearly not part of the brilliant hunting community

December 27, 2021

Nobody has a problem with the Shinies being betrayed. The problem comes from Kyle trying to pass it off as a real thing and just tell the truth after being verbally abused online. Makes it harder for people to believe not only Kyle but other brilliant hunters if they’re lucky.

December 29, 2021

It’s not a big deal, but it’s dishonest. Misleading people and then doubling down is just a lame thing. You don’t want to be known as a dishonest person. It was right to apologize for this and I wish you the best of luck in the new year with your future content.

December 27, 2021

Why not come out and say it was fake to begin with? You pretended it was real only to double up when it went viral. I’m sure your community would have understood if you had said what you just said when it happened. People had to call you for you to do it …

December 27, 2021

