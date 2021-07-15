After captivity in Turkey: singer Hozan Cane back in Cologne | free press

Singer Hozan Cane is back in Germany: three years after her arrest, the Cologne woman with Kurdish roots was able to leave Turkey.

Cologne / Bonn (dpa) – Three years after her arrest in Turkey, singer Hozan Cane is back in Germany. Her daughter Gönül Örs and some of her supporters welcomed her at Cologne/Bonn Airport on Thursday evening.

Cane is accused of being a member of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the US. In November 2018, the singer was sentenced to more than six years in prison for the charges. However, an appeals court overturned the verdict and the case was reopened. The charge is based, among other things, on content from Facebook and Twitter profiles.

Hozan Cane was arrested in Edirne shortly before the presidential and parliamentary elections in June 2018 and spent more than two years in prison. After that they were not allowed to leave the country. Cane has Kurdish roots and only has German nationality. Her daughter Gönül Örs was sentenced to more than ten years in Turkey in late June on terror charges. But she was able to leave the country and is back in Cologne.

