After “Birdman” and “The Revenant” comes the next film by Alejandro G. Iñarritu

The Mexican director is returning to his country to shoot “Limbo”, which has already started to be recorded.

One scene was recorded with around 100 extras.

After “Birdman” and “The Revenant: O Renascido”, with which he won four Academy Awards, director Alejandro González Iñarritu is already working on his next project. The film is provisionally called “Limbo” and the shooting has started in Mexico City, the capital of the country, in the last few days, the newspaper “Los Angeles Times” revealed.

This production marks the return of Iñarritu to his country – since “Amor Cão” from 2000, who did not completely shoot any production in Mexico. Almost nothing is known about this project, but it will be something on a large scale about Mexican politics and society. The argument is yours too.

Currently, Daniel Giménez Cacho is the only confirmed name on the line-up. A scene with around 100 extras was recorded last week. No date has been set for the premiere as “Limbo” is still in its early stages.