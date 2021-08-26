After Bird Box and Annihilation, this bluffing SF nugget is a must have!

Unreal Engine is a particularly complete engine. With a little work and a lot of imagination, the most talented artists on the web can easily bring sublime creations to life. Earlier this month we introduced you to a short film about The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker that was worth checking out. A creation with graphics worthy of Pixar Studios that raised some eyebrows. But leave the colored waters of Wind Waker and make way for a world ravaged by irradation.

an absolutely terrific short film

As the name suggests, the radiation plunges us into a completely contaminated country. A group of soldiers must escort a scientist to an irradiated site where a strange anomaly is disturbing the environment. But as with the Netflix film Annihilation, the reality in this area is different according to certain laws. A short film of almost 10 minutes, which was only produced in synthetic images and has to be viewed. Directed by Sava Zivkovic, Irradation was created through the combination of a video game engine, motion capture footage and the talent of an independent director.

However, Zivkovic is not an artist from nowhere. And for good reason, since October 2017 he has been working for Axis Studios, a British animation studio, to whom we especially the episode “The Tall Grass” of the second season of Love, Death & Robots, the clip for More from K / DA group from League of Legends or the official Lore-Cinematic from the game Valorant. In 2019, Axis Studios partnered with Square Enix to produce the great trailer that was unveiled for Outriders at E3. If you want to discover more of Zivkovic’s work, you can find it here.