After Bethesda, Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for this amazing sum

Last September, Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, the American studio behind iconic franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Microsoft has multiplied acquisitions in recent years and appears to be kicking off 2022 with Activision Blizzard for an astronomical sum.

an unexpected deliverance

July 2021 will have been marked by the filing of a worrying complaint against Activision Blizzard. Allegations of harassment, toxic culture, and touching have been leveled against former and current employees of the giant, forcing Activision Blizzard to restore its image by any means possible and imaginable. The changes made in games have been numerous, be it on the World of Warcraft or Overwatch side. Given the scale of the work, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV have even been postponed.

A once acclaimed studio in decline as the Activision portion of the company posts record earnings. An appropriate situation seems to be for Microsoft to jump in the dance and simply decide to buy the corporation. After ZeniMax Media, the Redmond company is now taking on a very large piece of video games. Of course, such a construction is worth its weight in gold. And in the case of Activision Blizzard, that acquisition cost Microsoft a whopping $68.7 billion. A tidy sum that testifies to the wealth of one of the most lucrative companies in the world.

With this purchase, Microsoft aims to become the “third-largest video game company in terms of revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.” Of course, this adoption still needs to be validated. Several months should therefore pass, allowing Microsoft to communicate internally about the management of the crisis that Activision Blizzard is currently affecting. But thanks to this acquisition, Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants the Activision Blizzard franchises to take the Game Pass direction. With its 25 million subscribers, the Xbox Game Pass should acquire titles from licenses such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty or Candy Crush in the more or less near future.

“Once this acquisition is complete, we will be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as possible on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, whether new titles or games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue. explains Phil Spencer.

Well, Xbox Game Studios number 23. Microsoft shouldn’t stop there, acquiring more and more promising and popular studios. Its Game Pass offering continues to be second to none, a nudge for Sony, which is struggling to compete with such a large portfolio.