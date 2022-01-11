after Amouranth, Pokimane is banned from the platform

We don’t follow the rules on Twitch. If users of Amazon’s streaming platform do not adhere to the site’s terms of use, they risk being banned. And just because you’re one of Twitch’s most famous streamers doesn’t mean you can’t escape it. In fact, the popular Pokimane was banned from the platform for the first time.

An unprecedented sanction for pokimans

In fact, Pokimane, whose real name is Imane Anys, and her 8.5 million followers on Twitch announced this weekend that she has been banned from the platform for a period of 48 hours. In contrast to Amouranth, the sulphurous streamer that caused a lot of talk and was sanctioned several times, this is a first for Pokimane.

But why did Twitch decide to ban the streamer from its services? Quite simply for copyright reasons. When she saw an episode of the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, she hung up.

A trendy exercise on Twitch, but risky

The young woman practiced the so-called TV meta. This is a practice that’s growing in popularity on Twitch that involves watching and commenting on live TV content with your fans. While TV Meta isn’t an explicit content problem, it turns out to be risky when it comes to copyright. Without the consent of the copyright owners of the broadcast work, there is only a violation of Twitch’s guidelines and the sanction will apply.

Pokimane announced Twitch’s decision to block her on his Twitter account, writing, “The Fire Nation attacked,” referring to a line familiar to Avatar fans. And to add a few hours later that the sanction was 48 hours and she would be back on her channel for a 12 hour stream.

confirmed 48 hour suspension!

See you Monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream ud83d ude0e

January 8, 2022

This is not the first time a streamer has been banned from the platform. As our colleagues from Numerama recalled, the French journalist Hugo Décrypte was also sanctioned after broadcasting and commenting on the debate organized by BFM TV in Eric Zemmour and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

While Pokimane revealed why she regretted her career on Twitch a few days ago, she doesn’t seem resentful after this suspension, as she has announced to her fans that she will be back this Monday!