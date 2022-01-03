After all, why does JK Rowling hardly show up at the “Harry Potter” reunion?

Only archive images of the author who created the magical universe were used. But there seems to be a simple reason for this.

The year started well for “Harry Potter” fans. This Saturday, January 1st, HBO Max premiered the Multi-Actor Meet that created one of the most successful sagas of all time. One key person was missing, however: JK Rowling. From the videos already published, it was almost certain that the author would not appear, but the special itself dispelled all doubts.

The story’s creator was invited, but her team thought it would be better if only stock footage from Joanne Rowling was used. Many may think that her absence may have been influenced by her transphobic comments, but a source close to the author assures Entertainment Weekly that it did not influence the decision.

The author became the target of criticism on June 6, 2020 when she commented on an opinion piece on Twitter about “people who menstruate,” which she seemed indignant. “I’m sure there was a word for these people. Someone help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? ”He wrote. Rowling, of course, wanted to spell the word “women” and forgot that transgender men can menstruate too. This was only the first of several comments classified as transphobic.

The “Harry Potter” cast members were quick to respond to JK Rowling’s tweet. The first was Daniel Radcliffe, the protagonist of the Harry Potter saga: “Although Jo is undoubtedly a very important person to me because of the direction my life has taken as I am someone who works with the Trevor Project. ” [organização LGBTQIA+] For almost a decade now, I’ve felt compelled to say something. Transgender women are women, “she said in a statement released by the association. Emma Watson and Eddie Redmayne, protagonists of “Fantastic Monsters”, a new saga from the same magical universe, also manifested themselves.