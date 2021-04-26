After all, why does Frances McDormand refuse to wear makeup?

Back in 1997, the big winner of the Oscars asked producers to select actresses based on talent, not “market value”.

At a gala where the most eye-catching dresses, the most elegant make-up and the boldest hairstyles always stand out, a woman dared to break all convention. In fact, this is not the first time he has done this. In the 93rd edition of the Oscars, held at dawn on Monday April 26, Frances McDormand did this and more.

He immediately put his name on the list of Hollywood legends. The Oscar for best actress for her role in “Nomadland” earned her the third statuette, an achievement only achieved by five actors: Walter Brennan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Ingrid Bergman, Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep. Especially only Katharine Hepburn with four.

With no make-up, no great hairstyles and a discreet black dress, McDormand was the outsider of the night and made a point of showing him on stage with a heartfelt homage to an old colleague. On stage to receive the statuette for the best film, he ended the speech with a wolf howl. “We offered this to our wolf,” he warned of the howl, a gesture of affection in honor of Michael Wolf Snyder, the sound editor of “Nomadland,” who committed suicide in 2020.

McDormand is used to thinking of Oscar night as just another night. This and all other nights.

One caveat: McDormand has nothing against clothes with famous signatures. In 2019, he presented the award to Olivia Colman with a pair of yellow birch sticks designed by Valentino.

The famous Birkenstock

“I’ve always followed fashion and had a secret desire to show my knowledge and appreciation (…) When I had the opportunity to spark my enthusiasm for a collaboration, I could only choose these sandals,” he explained. “I’ve used them all of my adult life. They literally trained me physically and mentally. I just wanted a pair in acid yellow. And now they exist. “

When he had to take the stage in 2018 to receive the Golden Globe for his appearance in “Three Posters on the Edge of the Road” – for which he would win the second Oscar – he supported the Time’s Up movement, which was in the eye of the hurricane MeToo Phenomenon wanted to collect donations for victims of abuse and sexual harassment. Two decades earlier, McDormand was an active voice in the fight for gender equality.

Back in 1997, thanks to “Fargo”, he had surprised everyone with his Oscar victory. At the time, he praised the producers and left an indirect criticism of the entire industry. “We, the nominated women, were fortunate enough not only to have the opportunity, but also to choose these rich and complex female characters. I want to congratulate the producers for allowing the filmmakers to choose their cast autonomously based on their qualifications and not just market value [das atrizes e dos atores]. ”

McDormand had no problem fixing industry inequality on the greatest stage of all, ahead of Hollywood tycoons, many years before the topic became ubiquitous. Since then, he has continued to do what he preached – and a seemingly insignificant gesture became a symbolic and powerful option. McDormand doesn’t use makeup.

As soon as his career exploded after the success of Fargo, McDormand was unhappy. “He made the conscious decision [de não participar em eventos de promoção]. I started to dislike an actress’ work because it also had all of these commercials, not just of what I was doing, but of myself as well. That didn’t interest me, ”revealed 2013.

His publicist revealed to the New York Times that his job was simple: to politely tell people not to do it. Interviews with the 63-year-old actress are rare.

“As an actress, I never dealt with the press or advertising because I always had the feeling that I was on the edge of my job. And when my son was younger he got too pushy. I was trying to understand how to deal with the fact that someone came up to me in the middle of the street and wanted to spend some of my time, ”he explained. “What I’m doing now – because that’s how I live – is that when someone comes up to me and asks for an autograph, I say, ‘No. I have withdrawn from this part of the business. I’m acting right now. “

Aging is an issue that she cannot escape from. She who hates make-up and cosmetic surgery and can make up her mind always opts for simple, practical and comfortable clothing.

“We are on high alert when it comes to how we see ourselves as a species. There is no desire to grow up ”, as a profile of the“ New York Times ”shows. “Adulthood is not a goal. It is not seen as a goal. Something happened in our culture. Nobody should be older than 45 (…) Everyone dresses like a teenager. Everyone colors their hair. Everyone is concerned about soft skin. “

Despite the decline in public life, McDormand returned, inspired by the words of a friend who told her that younger women need you, your inspiration. The actress relented, despite admitting that she’s not an iron woman and that, of course, aging worries her too.

“It’s not that I’m not looking in my face and saying, ‘Wow, look at this,’ but at the same time this wrinkle is Pedro, it’s my son’s 20 years,” he explains, implying that the wrinkle is that you smile when you see him. “This is the card,” he explains, pointing to the face. “It’s the route.” Cosmetic operations, he says, “will steal that from you.” “It’s like saying that you are going to cut and erase 10 or 15 years [da tua vida]. ”