After all, where did the audience points for The Black Mamba at Eurovision come from?

After all, where did the audience points for The Black Mamba at Eurovision come from?

After all, where did the audience points for The Black Mamba at Eurovision come from?

The list of countries that voted the most in the Portuguese performance in the competition has already been published.

The Black Mamba did not finish further than 12th place in the grand final of Eurovision. The competition, which took place on the night of Saturday May 22nd in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, ended with the victory of the Italians Måneskin, but one thing did not take away from the Portuguese: their international popularity.

Proof of this are the points awarded by the audience after this edition of Eurovision on television, which came from several European countries. The Portuguese won a total of 153 points in the final of the competition.

In France, The Black Mamba seems to have gained more fans as the public in that country of the Portuguese representation was worth 12 points.

Ukraine and Moldova were other countries that apparently enjoyed Portuguese music, followed by Italy and Switzerland. In Northern Europe you can also hear several viewers saying “Love is on my side”, with voices from Sweden, Iceland and Finland. Greece and Russia close the list of countries where those who watched the competition voted for Portugal.

The Portuguese are not on the list as Eurovision rules do not allow you to vote for your country’s music. See the full list of the voices of the audience in The Black Mamba here.

France: 12 points

Ukraine: 10 points

Moldova: 8 points

Italy: 7 points

Switzerland: 6 points

Finland: 5 points

Sweden: 4 points

Iceland: 3 points

Greece: 2 points

Russia: 1 point