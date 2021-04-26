After all, the VOA Heavy Metal Festival will be postponed again to 2022

After all, the VOA Heavy Metal Festival will be postponed again to 2022

After all, the VOA Heavy Metal Festival was postponed again to 2022

The 11th edition of the festival should have taken place in 2020, has been changed for this year and has now been changed again.

The 11th edition of the VOA Heavy Metal Festival has been postponed again. The forecast released on Monday April 26th now points to data between June 30th and July 1st, 2022.

The announcement of the new postponement was made by the organization itself, which justified the change with the uncertainties about major events caused by the pandemic. Although the deconfiguration plan will allow events to be held from May onwards, the need to reduce the capacity of the room and mark locations with distances makes it impossible, according to the company, to hold the festival.

“In view of this scenario, despite all the uncertainties in the realization of major events and despite the efforts of the Ministry of Culture to get a clear plan for the summer festivals, the 11th 4th edition of VOA Heavy Rock became clear. The festival will not take place this year”, says it in a statement from the organization.

With the new dates already planned, those who bought tickets know that they are valid for the 2022 edition, and the organization of the festival is grateful for the support it has received.

“At the same time, and knowing that the wait has been a long one, we are working to be able to present some programs this summer that will allow the audience and the artists to be together again.”

All information and doubts must be submitted by email (info@nullvoa.rocks). Those who do not intend to keep the tickets they bought for shows that were originally scheduled for 2020 and that will not take place until 2022 are legally able to request their refund within 14 working days from the date for the event in the event planned date to apply for year 2021.

The event, which was scheduled for the Jamor National Stadium in Oeiras on June 16 and 17, had already confirmed some of the names on the poster as System of a Down or Bring Me The Horizon.

The 11th edition of the VOA Heavy Rock Festival has been postponed to June 30th and July 1st, 2022

Posted by VOA – Heavy Rock Festival on Monday April 26th, 2021