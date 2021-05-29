After all, the first season of “Hell’s Kitchen” doesn’t end this Sunday

As the finalists are known from the previous program, the final of the competition was expected, but it won’t be until June.

The winner won’t be announced until next week.

Last Sunday, May 16, we found out who the two finalists for Hell’s Kitchen are, Lucas and Francisca. So it is to be expected that the first season of the SIC show with chef Ljubomir Stanisic will end this week. Still, it won’t happen.

Although pictures from last week suggest that the final between the two competitors would be controversial on Sunday the 30th, in truth we won’t know the winner until June.

A post on the show’s official Instagram page on Saturday, May 29th, stated that the final decision will air on June 6th. In any case, there will be a program for this Sunday. Instead of the last challenge, the two finalists Lucas and Francisca become better known.

“Hell’s Kitchen” premiered in March. Further seasons of the competition are already planned, with new competitors. The release dates for the new programs are not yet known.