After Alice in Borderland, this ultra-popular anime will be entitled to its live-action film

Alice in Borderland was published from 2010 to 2016 and is a Shonen manga by Haro Aso. In 2020, this manga was the subject of a series adaptation by Shinsuke Sato and will be broadcast on the streaming giant Netflix. Today the director wants to turn a hugely popular animated film into a live action film.

an animated person with planetary success

Alice in Borderland follows the story of Arisu, a young man obsessed with video games who suddenly finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo. The city is completely empty and he and his friends have to take part in dangerous games to survive. The manga 2020 was adapted in series by Shinsuke Sato and produced by Netflix.

Today the director wants to tackle an extremely popular anime. My Hero Academia is a shōnen written and drawn by Kōhei Horikoshi that was the subject of an animated adaptation in 2016. The success of the manga and anime is well established, and while season 5 of the anime is airing on the DNA platform, the variety media has announced a live-action film for the manga.

My Hero Academia is one of the best-selling manga in the world with over 50 million copies sold. In addition, three animated feature films were released in addition to the animated series, namely Two Heroes, Heroes Rising and World Heroes Mission. The latter should also arrive in France soon.

Live action by Shinsuke Sato

So special is the atmosphere of the manga that its live-action adaptation on the big screen could worry fans of the franchise. What is certain is that the director responsible for the project is not his first attempt.

In fact, Shinsuke Sato already has several adaptations of live-action manga to his credit. He is the director of Bleach, I Am a Hero, Gantz, Death Note and Kingdom. However, this is the first large-scale production he is tackling. Note that the live action of My Hero Academia is in English.

The story of My Hero Academia takes place in the near future when 80% of the world’s population has superpowers called “ages” that follow a genetic mutation. We follow the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, “Deku”, one of the few people who has no age. Even so, Izuku dreams of joining the superhero stream of the great Yuei Academy and one day becoming one of the greatest heroes of his time. The most famous superhero is called All Might and one day Izuku is lucky enough to meet him. This one will leave Izuku his quirk, the one for all.

Released as a manga in 2014, My Hero Academia was the subject of an animated adaptation in 2016, the fifth season of which is still airing on DNA. If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love to find out what quirk you could have had if you were part of the manga universe.