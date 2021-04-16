After Alice in Borderland, this new science fiction series should be discovered as soon as possible

There are many science fiction series on Netflix. The platform has already spoiled us with titles like Stranger Things, Snowpiercer, Umbrella Academy, Alice im Grenzland or Dark, and it hasn’t finished us yet. Today we present you a new series that comes from South Korea.

When time travel and investigation meet

South Korean productions are becoming more and more successful internationally, we remember in particular Parasite by Bong Joon-ho, who received the Oscar for best film and the Palme d’Or in Cannes in 2019. Today we invite you to discover a brand new South Korean series that landed on Netflix since yesterday. This science fiction series, which combines time travel and research, should get you covered quickly.

In Sisyphus: The Myth we follow the adventures of Han Tae Sul, an engineer who runs a business that was started with his late brother. One day, an unidentified object on board an airplane hit the cabin. The plane is on its way to crash, but the young engineer manages to save the passengers. He spent several days in a coma and when he woke up he was told that the unidentified object that hit the plane was his late brother’s body. Han Tae Sul then decides to conduct the investigation to understand his brother’s death and this strange phenomenon. He will discover that time travel has something to do with the strange accident and his doubts will be confirmed when a young woman from the future comes to him. It is there to prevent his death and the creation of a time machine.

This series by Jin Hyuk mixes time travel, war, but also investigation. If you liked the Netflix science fiction series, you should like it, at least on our part, we believe it.

Sisyphus: The Myth has been available on Netflix since Thursday, April 15, 2021. If you’d like to discover more Netflix news, click here.