After a power outage in Munich, state security investigates | Free press

Did the cable fire start on purpose? After the large-scale power outage in parts of Munich, the detectives also do not rule out a political motive.

Munich (dpa) – After the major power outage in Munich, state security has taken over the investigation. “If the supply lines are on fire, there may be political motives,” a police spokesman said on Saturday.

However, the investigations went in all directions and the detectives could not yet explicitly say that it was unambiguous arson and what motives could be behind it. State security is currently investigating some evidence from witnesses.

The Munich Prosecutor’s Office also only pointed out that the State Security Service, the criminal specialist branch 4 of the Munich Police Headquarters, has taken over the investigation, which focuses on political crimes.

Electricity went out in about 20,000 households after a fire on Friday morning. The police soon started an investigation into arson.

The unusually extensive and protracted power outages in parts of the districts of Haidhausen, Ramersdorf and Berg am Laim were caused by a fire in a construction site, in which about 50 medium voltage cables were completely destroyed. As a result, about 150 transformer stations failed. Passers-by had heard a strange creak and then a bang. When the fire brigade arrived, flames flared up from the pit.

According to the municipal utilities, all those affected should be reconnected to the electricity grid by the beginning of the evening. The work was made more difficult at night by heavy rainfall, according to the Stadtwerke (SWM). “But after the night shift, the SWM are confident that they can restore basic stock on Saturday afternoon.” According to the information, a “full stock” must be restored by 6 pm at the latest.

