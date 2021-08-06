After a new operation, the actor posts a touching message to his fans

Hugh Jackman has had several health concerns in the past. He was actually a victim of skin cancer. He recently suffered a new complication and takes the opportunity to send a message of prevention to his fans.

health complications from the sun

A bandage on the nose after leaving a hospital. These are the first pictures of a weakened but healthy Hugh Jackman. In fact, the 52-year-old actor underwent a new skin biopsy. He wants to reassure his fans with a video.

I wanted to warn you that I am leaving my great dermatologist. He found something irregular and took a biopsy to check it.

In 2013 she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. It is caused by long-term UV rays from the sun and explains that the best way to prevent it is to put on sunscreen.

A few notes: Please have your skin checked more often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3

August 2, 2021

Please do frequent skin checks, please do not think that this cannot happen to you and, above all, please apply sunscreen.

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, he revealed that he spent most of his time in the sun in Australia without sunscreen.

When it comes to his future plans, Hugh Jackman appears to have a bright future in the MCU as Wolverine is about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.