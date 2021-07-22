After a diamond on her forehead, the new madness of Lil Uzi Vert

While Jeff Bezos suggests sending polluting industries into space, American rapper Lil Uzi Vert, known for his disproportionate spending, has yet to shock the internet with his latest purchase.

Oniomania in PLS

Lil Uzi Vert is an American rapper best known for his mixtapes, including Luv Is Rage, which was released in 2016, but the singer is best known for his exorbitant and completely insane purchases. In fact, the 26-year-old singer was recently covered with a $ 24 million diamond on her forehead.

But today, Lil Uzi Vert is being talked about for a completely different, but equally crazy, purchase. The rapper confirmed on Twitter that he had offered himself a planet. Yes, you read that right: a planet. Canadian singer Grimes, Elon Musk’s partner, revealed the information on Twitter:

Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim Wasp-127b – that’s huge! First person to legally own a planet https://t.co/GBizLOC1yq

“The documentation is almost complete, so @LILUZIVERT can legally claim that WASP-127B is huge! The first person to own a planet. ”

“I’ve tried to surprise everyone. I’m still working on it.”

By buying a planet, Lil Uzi Vert becomes the first person to own a planet. In addition, the reactions of Internet users were not long in coming.

What the hell

But there are too many questions:

How much is a planet worth?

Who sells?

Does the earth belong to someone?

What role does Freeza play in this planetary traffic? https://t.co/5YyhuaEDvy

pic.twitter.com/llsWfxQMC6

sells planet cheap to interested vnez DM

Sold by Stéphane Plaznète

After his diamond on his face, he goes crazy again

He’s in Jeff Bezoz’s race or something

But wait, is there anyone in this universe who sells planets?

When it happens, there will be someone on another planet who bought the earth

the little prince of St. Exupéry, chap. 13 the businessman’s planet pic.twitter.com/n4zXd49LLV

Oniomania, better known as obsessive-compulsive buyer disorder, is reaching new heights today as Lil Uzi Vert gives herself a planet.

But is it really possible? When referring to international law and the excerpt from the Outer Space Treaty, “space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, cannot be the subject of national appropriation through the proclamation of sovereignty, by use or occupation or by others”. So the first answer is no, Lil Uzi Vert cannot buy a planet. Now, in two countries, Luxembourg and the United States, it is entirely possible for a company or a citizen to buy ‘a heavenly body’.

WASP-127B, a giant gas exoplanet, orbits a G-type or yellow dwarf star and is 1,200 light-years from Earth.

While you wait for the official confirmation of this purchase, find out what the rapper plans to implant in the skull in 2022.