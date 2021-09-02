“After 3 – After the misunderstanding”: The third film in the saga is now starting in cinemas

It continues to follow the story of Tessa and Hardin, who face new challenges as a couple.

The saga started in the cinema in 2019.

Since 2019, “after” stories have been a huge hit with young audiences. Now comes the third chapter of the erotic teenage saga based on Anna Todd’s books. “After 3 – After the Desencontro” premieres in Portuguese cinemas this Thursday, September 2nd.

The narrative continues to follow the story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). After the challenges of “After – After the Truth,” which saw the couple disagree, Tessa must make the biggest decision of her life – and everything changes.

There are revelations about his and Hardin’s family, which leave the protagonists full of doubts and even more challenges to master together. The film was directed by Castile Landon.

