After 20 years without television, Robert Downjey Jr. will appear on an HBO series

After 20 years of film projects, the actor gave up streaming. “The Sympathizer” tells the story of a Vietnamese spy who secretly lives in the USA.

The actor is back on TV.

Robert Downey Jr. has been one of the leading characters in the movies among the Marvel films, the “Sherlock Holmes” – and even the “Doolittle” films. However, television has been forgotten by the actor until now.

Robert Downey Jr. will be appearing on an HBO series based on the book “The Sympathizer,” which won a Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The story of Viet Thanh Nguyen is about a Viet Cong spy who secretly lives in exile in the United States after the Vietnam War.

In this project, Robert Downey Jr. is not satisfied with one role and will play several characters: an Orange County politician, a CIA agent, a Hollywood director and others who are not yet known.

“Adapting to the important and masterful work of Mr. Nguyen requires a visionary team. It’s exactly the kind of challenge I wanted and I think we’re going to have an extraordinary experience, “says Downey Jr., quoted by Entertainment Weekly. The last time Robert Downey Jr. had a regular television role was in 2002 when he finished the sitcom “Ally McBeal”.

This new HBO project from A24 is still in its early stages and currently offers little information. We do know, however, that the series is played by Park Chan-wook (“The Maid”). Chan-wook and Don McKellar (“Essay On Blindness”) will be the scriptwriters. In addition to starring in the series, Robert Downey Jr. will produce “The Sympathizer”.

