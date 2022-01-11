After 20 years in Porto, the legendary Maus Hábitos is expanding to Lisbon and Vila Real

Maus Hábitos has existed for two decades – as a cultural space in the center of Porto, as a producer and organizer of events, as a consultant for municipalities and as a restoration project. Now, to celebrate its 21st anniversary, the brand is expanding to Lisbon and Vila Real.

Both projects will be inaugurated this Saturday, January 15th. In Lisbon, Maus Hábitos will occupy the terrace and the roof of the Selina Secret Garden to develop a cultural program as well as a bar and restaurant area. In Vila Real, Maus Hábitos won the concession to explore the café concert in the city theater. In addition to the restaurant and bar, the room has a gallery area for exhibitions and a stage.

After the Vícios de Mesa restaurant in Porto, the new invention in Lisbon and Vila Real becomes Vícios à Mesa – all under the aura of the name Maus Hábitos and the Saco Azul cultural association.

“Seven years ago we decided in Porto that we needed a restaurant. And we have created a Mediterranean-inspired format – with pizzas, salads, lasagna, products for vegetarians, vegans and people with celiac disease – in which we have taken our past as a pure and tough vegetarian concept and integrated it into something that would please more people “, explains to NiT the founder of Maus Hábitos, Daniel Pires.

The pandemic resulted in the Maus Hábitos concert hall in Porto having to be closed. To continue the cultural activity, they intensified the program at the table that people could watch while eating.

“We did more than 200 shows. Which was very important to us because our DNA is really about programming and artistic subjects. Well, we practically cannot maintain this freedom that we have had all these years to do what we want, if I may put it that way, without having the means to finance this madness. We thought we could do that with catering and bars – and we did, ”adds Daniel Pires.

Truck à Mesa in Lisbon.

The person in charge of Maus Hábitos explains that the invitation came from the Selina Group to be a partner in this project. “We decided to bring the programming to Lisbon and other looser programming that doesn’t go through the table, but makes sense in this area, in this unit. It has very special properties, it is extremely beautiful, it is a kind of oasis in the middle of the city. And we thought that there are very strong points of contact between what Maus Hábitos does and what Selina intended. “

Daniel Pires says that the program is “there for everyone”, but that it will not be “just very comfortable and easy listening projects”. “It will be things of their density and weight that can attract the artistic community to Lisbon” – both Portuguese and international artists, he assures.

The cycle of experimental concerts Oscilador Gráfico has already been confirmed for the time being, beginning on the 15th (with Miguel Carvalhais and Henrique Fernandes sounding the graphic work of Serafim Mendes); and the concerts “Sons à Mesa” by Venga Venga and Osso Vaidoso (by Ana Deus and Alexandre Soares). Throughout the month, “DJ sets that represent the diversity that can be heard in the capital and beyond” are promised. This January, Nuno Rabino, Trafulhice, DJ Dingo, Death Disco Disaster, Paolo Dionisi and Radio Safari will pass the booth.

“We have already had several invitations to travel to Lisbon. Of course, we always thought it would be extremely difficult. But this pandemic taught us that the worst that can happen to us is to go away. So there is a risk of something going wrong, but given our experience and the years we have, we believe this could work. “

The terrace in the Selina Secret Garden.

While the premises in the capital are already open to hotel guests in soft-opening mode, Vícios à Mesa in Vila Real will open to everyone on Saturday, January 15th.

“We also have a restaurant and bar area with regular activities – there we have a stage, a piano, a huge terrace and we’re in front of the Corgo River Park. We have a very special and interesting geographical and architectural situation. It is obvious that Vila Real has needs that Lisbon does not and our program is likely to consume in other ways. In Vila Real there is a decentralization of a cultural project that is located in a big city like Porto. I think that will add value. “

And about the concession he won: “If there were only one restaurant and one bar, we would of course not have applied. And it’s also cool to leave NiT readers with the idea that a lot of people doing restoration projects should have a small stage for the artists to perform on. There are already enough bars and restaurants that only offer what we already know. And having a schedule is always beneficial. It’s a challenge, a place where money is invested, but I think the return that comes from it – not immediately, it’s things for the ages – will bring us a lot of joy and leave us with a much more interesting taste in the Mouth like it’s just a restaurant. It would only be one more. “

The Vila Real café-concert hosts the “Arte Robótica” exhibition by the artist Leonel Moura. The opening party will also host a concert of the Osciladorgráfica cycle, a project also supported by DGArtes, which brings six designers and twelve musicians together for a three-handed sonic and visual exploration: Angélica Salvi and Pedro Tudela sound the graphic score by Inês Nepomuceno.

The room of the Municipal Theater of Vila Real.

On the 20th the Graphic Oscillator is back with Sarnadas and Lorr No playing the graphic score by Avelino Resende. Before that, poetry will be spoken on the 18th, accompanied by video art and music: “Palavra à Mesa”, with Ana Deus.

On Wednesdays, concerts by up-and-coming and established bands take place on the stage of Vícios à Mesa in Vila Real with the nights “Sons à Mesa”. This month there will be performances by Aurora Pinho and Pedro de Tróia. On the 25th, the show “Cabarex” “Cabaré à Mesa” will open, signed by the director and performer Filipe Moreira.

The idea of ​​decentralizing Maus Hábitos is already “three or four years old,” he says. But the pandemic accelerated the need to multiply and diversify the project in order to maintain regular activity. You have also received invitations to pop-ups in other countries, but nothing is closed yet. In addition, more bad habits can be spread across Portugal.

“We think about it and try to understand where it is needed. Because we really only go where we have to. Not that there is a lack of Lisbon, but I think what we can bring in can be interesting and very complementary. It is needed more in smaller inland towns as it has less capacity to even attract its residents. And projects of this kind leave their mark and consolidate the population. So I think it makes perfect sense to create them, wait … We are very attentive to local agents and we will contact them and bring them in to do activities with us. All of this creates synergies, movement, more programming. “